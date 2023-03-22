Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Youth Kidnapped, Assaulted For Applying Colour To Girl; Admitted to Hospital

After receiving the complaint, the Vemagal police registered a case in this regard and launched a hunt for the accused.

Police added that a group of youths got enraged that he applied colour to a girl from their village.

Kolar: In a shocking incident, a youth in Karnataka’s Kolar district was kidnapped, stripped nude, and assaulted for applying colour to a girl on a bus during Holi celebrations. Giving details, police said the victim is identified as Madhu, a resident of Belamaranahalli and has been admitted to the hospital.

Madhu told police that he was called by the youths, known to him and questioned for applying colour to the girl of their village. Later, they abducted him, locked him up in the shed, and stripped him nude and beat him up.

After getting the complaint, the Vemagal police registered a case in this regard and launched a hunt for the accused. Further investigation is underway in the matter.

Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.