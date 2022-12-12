Breaking: Karnataka Reports First Case Of Zika Virus, State Govt to Issue Guidelines Soon

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said a five-year-old girl from Raichur district has become the first confirmed Zika virus case in the state.

Zika Virus: The Karnataka government said it is taking all the necessary measures, and will also be issuing a set of guidelines.

Karnataka Zika Virus Latest News Today: Karnataka on Monday reported the first case of Zika virus after a 5-year-old girl tests positive for the infections. Giving details, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said a five-year-old girl from Raichur district has become the first confirmed Zika virus case in the state. He also made it clear that there is no need for any worry or concern, as the government is taking all the necessary measures, and will also be issuing a set of guidelines.

“We have got a lab report from Pune about the confirmed case of Zika virus. On December 5, it was processed and reported on December 8. Three specimens were sent out of which two were negative and one was positive, which is a five-year-old-girl. We are keeping a vigil,” Sudhakar said in response to a question on the Zika virus case in Raichur.