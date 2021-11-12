New Delhi: Passengers traveling onboard Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses have been barred from playing music, watching movies or news in speaker mode. As per the directions issued by the Karnataka High Court, the bus conductor will first ask the passenger to mute his/her phone’s speaker, however, if the passenger doesn’t listen to the instructions, they will be asked to deboard the vehicle.Also Read - Planning a Short Trip to Karnataka From Maharashtra? Check Latest Guidelines, Vaccination Status And More

Furthermore, the court ruled that in case, a passenger is deboarded, he/she cannot claim a refund on the bus fare. Also Read - ‘Encyclopedia of Forest’: Meet Tulsi Gowda, The Environmentalist Who Collected Her Padma Shri Barefooted | See Pic

“Playing loud music in buses by passengers disturbs other passengers as well as the driver and conductor. Hence, as per the order from the transport department, we are implementing the rule immediately and all drivers and conductors have been made aware of the new rule”, KSRTC Public Relations Officer Latha TS told the Indian Express. Also Read - Karnataka Orange Seller Awarded Padma Shri For Building School With His Earnings | Read His Inspiring Story

Notably, a PIL was filed in the Karnataka High Court against those causing ‘noise pollution’ while travelling on RTC buses. “People are playing music, poems, news and cinema loudly (inside the buses). This is causing sound pollution and disturbances to other passengers in the buses. Thus the use of mobile phones to play songs and videos at high volumes should be restricted”, the PIL read.