Karwar Constituency: Will BJP’s Roopali Santosh Naik Retain Seat Again In Karnataka Election?
The Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded Satish Krishna Sail for the upcoming elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Rupali Santosh Nayak.
Karwar Constituency, Karnataka Election 2023: Karwar Assembly constituency is one of the 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Karnataka. Voting in the state will be held on May 10, 2023. According to the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, the counting of votes will be on May 13. In the 2018 Karnataka Legislative Assembly Election, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded Satish Krishna Sail for the upcoming elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Rupali Santosh Nayak and the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded Chaitra Kotakar. Ashish Prabhakar Gaonkar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also been nominated from the Karwar constituency.
Karnataka Elections 2023: Check Important Dates
Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election- Karwar Constituency
- Chaithra Kotakar: JD(S)
- Ashish Prabhakar Gaonkar: AAP
- Satish Krishna Sail: INC
- Rupali Santosh Nayak: BJP
Karwar Assembly Election Results (2018)
Roopali Santosh Naik of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Anand Vasant Asnotikar of the Janata Dal (secular) with a margin of 14064 votes.
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Roopali Santosh Naik
|BJP
|Winner
|60,339
|38.00%
|14,064
|Anand Vasant Asnotikar
|JD(S)
|Runner Up
|46,275
|29.00%
|Satish Krishna Sail
|INC
|3rd
|45,071
|28.00%
|Madhav Babu Nayak
|NCP
|4th
|3,751
|2.00%
|None Of The Above
|None Of The Above
|5th
|2,359
|1.00%
|Kundabai Parulekar
|Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
|6th
|1,617
|1.00%
|Kishore Jagannath Sawant
|IND
|7th
|686
|0.00%
This time, Karwar will witness Chaithra Kotakar from JD(S) vs Satish Krishna Sail from INC vs Rupali Santosh Nayak from BJP for the upcoming Karnataka Elections. The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats. Karwar comes under the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka State.
