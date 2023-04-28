Home

Karwar Constituency: Will BJP’s Roopali Santosh Naik Retain Seat Again In Karnataka Election?

Karwar Constituency, Karnataka Election 2023: The Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded Satish Krishna Sail for the upcoming elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Rupali Santosh Nayak.

According to the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, the counting of votes will be on May 13.(Photo Credit: India.com)

Karwar Constituency, Karnataka Election 2023: Karwar Assembly constituency is one of the 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Karnataka. Voting in the state will be held on May 10, 2023. According to the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, the counting of votes will be on May 13. In the 2018 Karnataka Legislative Assembly Election, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded Satish Krishna Sail for the upcoming elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Rupali Santosh Nayak and the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded Chaitra Kotakar. Ashish Prabhakar Gaonkar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also been nominated from the Karwar constituency.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Check Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023(Thursday)

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023(Thursday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023(Friday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023(Monday)

Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023(Wednesday)

Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023(Saturday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 15th May, 2023 (Monday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election- Karwar Constituency

Chaithra Kotakar: JD(S)

Ashish Prabhakar Gaonkar: AAP

Satish Krishna Sail: INC

Rupali Santosh Nayak: BJP

Karwar Assembly Election Results (2018)

Roopali Santosh Naik of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Anand Vasant Asnotikar of the Janata Dal (secular) with a margin of 14064 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Roopali Santosh Naik BJP Winner 60,339 38.00% 14,064 Anand Vasant Asnotikar JD(S) Runner Up 46,275 29.00% Satish Krishna Sail INC 3rd 45,071 28.00% Madhav Babu Nayak NCP 4th 3,751 2.00% None Of The Above None Of The Above 5th 2,359 1.00% Kundabai Parulekar Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 6th 1,617 1.00% Kishore Jagannath Sawant IND 7th 686 0.00%

This time, Karwar will witness Chaithra Kotakar from JD(S) vs Satish Krishna Sail from INC vs Rupali Santosh Nayak from BJP for the upcoming Karnataka Elections. The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats. Karwar comes under the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka State.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.