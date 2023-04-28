Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Karnataka
  • Karwar Constituency: Will BJP’s Roopali Santosh Naik Retain Seat Again In Karnataka Election?

Karwar Constituency: Will BJP’s Roopali Santosh Naik Retain Seat Again In Karnataka Election?

Karwar Constituency, Karnataka Election 2023: The Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded Satish Krishna Sail for the upcoming elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Rupali Santosh Nayak.

Updated: April 28, 2023 11:37 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Karwarelection 2023, Karnataka Assembly election 2023, karnataka assembly elections results, karnataka assembly elections 2018, karnataka lok sabha election date 2023, karnataka lok sabha election result, karwar Mla election, karnataka bjp mla list, karnataka congress mla list, karnataka Janata Dal mla list, karwar election results live, karwar assembly election results, karnataka mla election 2023, karwar Election result 2019, bangalore mla list 2018, karwar election results, Karwar assembly seat,Karwarassembly election 2023,Karwarelection result 2023,Karwar mla election result 2023,Karwarvidhan sabha election result 2023,KarwarMla election,Karwarmla 2023,Karwarcandidate list 2023,Karwarconstituency election date,Karwarmla list,Karwarassembly constituency map,Karwarassembly constituency areas,Karwarelection 2023 vote share,election 2023 details,karnataka assembly,Karnataka Election 2023,Karnataka ElectionKarnataka Assembly Election 2023,Karnataka polls 2023,Karnataka Assembly Election,Karnataka Legislative Assembly election,karnataka election 2023 Assembly Election 2023,election 2023,Karnataka,karnataka election,Ron assembly,Ron Assembly Election
According to the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, the counting of votes will be on May 13.(Photo Credit: India.com)

Karwar Constituency, Karnataka Election 2023: Karwar Assembly constituency is one of the 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Karnataka. Voting in the state will be held on May 10, 2023. According to the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, the counting of votes will be on May 13. In the 2018 Karnataka Legislative Assembly Election, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Also Read:

The Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded Satish Krishna Sail for the upcoming elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Rupali Santosh Nayak and the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded Chaitra Kotakar. Ashish Prabhakar Gaonkar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also been nominated from the Karwar constituency.

You may like to read

Karnataka Elections 2023: Check Important Dates

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023(Thursday)
  • Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023(Thursday)
  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023(Friday)
  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023(Monday)
  • Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023(Wednesday)
  • Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023(Saturday)
  • Date before which election shall be completed: 15th May, 2023 (Monday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election- Karwar Constituency

  • Chaithra Kotakar: JD(S)
  • Ashish Prabhakar Gaonkar: AAP
  • Satish Krishna Sail: INC
  • Rupali Santosh Nayak: BJP

Karwar Assembly Election Results (2018)

Roopali Santosh Naik of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Anand Vasant Asnotikar of the Janata Dal (secular) with a margin of 14064 votes.

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Roopali Santosh NaikBJPWinner60,33938.00%14,064
Anand Vasant AsnotikarJD(S)Runner Up46,27529.00%
Satish Krishna SailINC3rd45,07128.00%
Madhav Babu NayakNCP4th3,7512.00%
None Of The AboveNone Of The Above5th2,3591.00%
Kundabai ParulekarRashtriya Jansambhavna Party6th1,6171.00%
Kishore Jagannath SawantIND7th6860.00%

This time, Karwar will witness Chaithra Kotakar from JD(S) vs Satish Krishna Sail from INC vs Rupali Santosh Nayak from BJP for the upcoming Karnataka Elections. The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats. Karwar comes under the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka State.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 28, 2023 10:26 PM IST

Updated Date: April 28, 2023 11:37 PM IST

More Stories