KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will end the registration process for Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET today, May 30, 2022. Candidates who have not filled the KCET application form can do so by visiting the official website —kea.kar.nic.in before 8:00 PM of May 30, 2022. Earlier, the last date to fill the application form was May 12, 2022. As per the reports, the KCET Admit card is likely to be released today, May 30.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill out the KCET 2022 application form.

KCET 2022 Registration: Here’s How to Fill Application Form

Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority at kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the “KCET Application” link.

Register yourself and fill the KCET 2022 application form.

Upload the documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the form.

Download the KCET Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

KCET 2022: Check Exam Dates

The KCET 2022 exam will be held from June 16 to June 18, 2022. The exams will be held in two shifts. For more details, check the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority.