Bengaluru: A kickboxer from Mysuru who went into coma after suffering a grievous injury at a kickboxing event in the city died in a private hospital. An FIR has been registered at the Jnanabharathi police station in this connection.

According to police, the state-level 'K1 Kickboxing championship' was organised at a gym at Jnanajyothi Nagar in the city on July 10 by the Kengeri-based K-1 Kickboxing Organisation from Karnataka.

During the event, Nikhil suffered a major blow from the rival contestant and collapsed inside the boxing ring. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he remained in coma for two days and succumbed to his injuries on July 12.

The FIR was registered against Naveen Ravishankar and the Association on a complaint by Nikhil’s father Suresh P, who is also said to be a former kickboxer.