Home

Karnataka

Killed For Treasure? Karnataka Cops Recover Half-Burnt Body Of Woman, Human Sacrifice Suspected

Killed For Treasure? Karnataka Cops Recover Half-Burnt Body Of Woman, Human Sacrifice Suspected

As per the initial probe, the cops have ruled out the possibility of suicide as they recovered several items used to perform black magic from the crime spot.

Karnataka Cops Recover Half-Burnt Body Of Woman, Human Sacrifice Suspected (Representative image)

Karnataka Cops Recover Half-Burnt Body Of Woman: The police on Tuesday recovered a half-burnt body of a woman in Karnataka’s Koppal district and they suspect it is a case of human sacrifice. The deceased has been identified as Nethravathi Kuri, 26, as her body was found near her home in Gabbur village. The deceased was the mother of a one-and-a-half-year-old child.

As per the initial probe, the cops have ruled out the possibility of suicide as they recovered several items used to perform black magic from the crime spot. They suspect it’s a case of murder which involves the rituals of human sacrifice.

You may like to read

The cops believe that the woman was killed on Monday, a full moon day, in the hope of “unlocking treasure” by the miscreants.

The Koppal Rural police have taken up the case for investigation and are recording statements of family members and local people.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.