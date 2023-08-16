Home

Karnataka

KSRTC Announces Special Bus Services For Onam; Check Routes, Timings, Ticket Booking Details

KSRTC Announces Special Bus Services For Onam; Check Routes, Timings, Ticket Booking Details

The special buses of KSRTC will start their journey from Shantinagar on August 25. The time to depart is 8:14 PM and 8:31 PM. By 7 AM on the next day, the buses will reach Alappuzha in Kerala.

KSRTC Announces Special Bus Services For Onam; Check Routes, Timings, Ticket Booking Details

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has planned on beginning operations of special bus services to Kerala and Bengaluru during the occasion of Onam festival. The special 32 interstate services will begin operating from August 25 from Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru to various cities in Kerala and back. According to reports, ticket bookings for these special buses have already started. 22 out of these 32 special buses have a seating capacity of only 25 passengers each and their tickets are booked completely A report by India Posts English said that these 22 buses will start their journey on 25 August.

Trending Now

The special services to destinations such as Alappuzha, Munnar, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur were announced after the usual services from August 23 to 27 were fully booked. A special service will also be run in the Mysuru-Ernakulam section. The Karnataka RTC will charge up to 30% extra based on demand.



KSRTC Special Bus Services For Onam: Routes

The destinations of these special buses are:

Alappuzha

Ernakulam

Kannur

Kottayam

Kozhikode

Munnar

Palakkad

Thrissur

KSRTC Special Bus Services For Onam: Timings

The special buses of KSRTC will start their journey from Shantinagar on August 25. The time to depart is 8:14 PM and 8:31 PM. By 7 AM on the next day, the buses will reach Alappuzha in Kerala. En route, the buses will cover places such as Ernakulam and Thrissur in Kerala. These buses to Alappuzha are extra bus services provided for the occasion of Onam.

Bengaluru-Kannur (9:32 PM, airavat), Bengaluru-Ernakulam (8:39 PM, 9 PM, airavat club class), Bengaluru-Kottayam (7:08 PM, airavat club class), Bengaluru-Munnar (9:11 PM, Non-AC sleeper), Bengaluru-Palakkad (9:36 PM, 9:49 PM, airavat club class), Bengaluru-Thrissur (9:40 PM, airavat club class), and Mysuru-Ernakulam (9:18 PM, airavat club class).

KSRTC Special Bus Services For Onam: Ticket Booking Details

Passengers can book tickets in advance online through www.ksrtc.in or through franchisee reservation counters. Furthermore, if more than four tickets are booked at the same time, a 5% discount is applied, and a 10% discount is applied if the return ticket is also booked, according to english.mathrubhumi.com.

Onam is a ten day festival observed in Kerala. Thousands of Malayalis live in cities across Karnataka, especially Bengaluru and Mysuru and travel back home for the festival. Every season, trains, buses and even flights are fully booked.

Special Train Services For Onam

Following the demand for special trains to cope with the Onam rush, the Railways allotted six special trains to Kerala. The six special trains are: Ernakulam-Chennai, Tambaram-Mangaluru, Kochuveli-Bengaluru, Nagercoil-Tambaram and Nagercoil-Panvel. Nagercoil-Panvel is fully booked. Services of the Ernakulam-Velankanni special have been extended till September 23. However, the train is fully booked on August 19 and 26, and September 2.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES