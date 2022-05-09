New Delhi: At least 29 people were injured after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus carrying 45 passengers met with an accident in Bengaluru. Four people suffered serious injuries while 25 passengers received minor injuries, police said.Also Read - 5 Killed, 10 Injured in Haryana's Ambala-Delhi Highway Bus Accident

The accident took place on Sunday night under Kengeri Police Station area in Bengaluru. The bus was on its way from Madikeri when it met with an accident.

“25 people received minor injuries and 4 were seriously injured after a KSRTC bus met with an accident last night under Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru. The bus was coming from Madikeri and had 45 passengers on board,” Dr Sanjeev Patil, DCP, West Bengaluru was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

More details are awaited.