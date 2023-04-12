Home

Lady Fruit Seller In Karnataka Cleans Up After Customers Leave, Earns Respect: Watch

Picking up the leaves and disposing of them is not a part of her job but she goes the extra mile.

She could be a brand ambassador of Clean India Mission.

Viral Video: Every day is a usual routine day but a few days become special as we get to witness some unusually pleasant scenes or meet interesting people. This is the kind of day it is, a special one. Here we get to know a lady fruit seller through a video that is going viral. She sells fruits wrapped in leaves at Ankola Bus stand in Karnataka. A few customers eat the fruits and throw the leaves from bus windows. This is where the lady steps in. She collects those leaves and puts them in a dustbin.

The video is shared on Twitter by Adarsh Hegde @adarshahgd with the caption, “This lady is fruit seller & she sells fruits wrapped in leaves at Ankola Bus stand,Karnataka. Some people after finish eating they throw the leaves from bus window. But this lady goes there picks up the leaves and puts it in dustbin. Its not her work but she’s doing it. ”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This lady is fruit seller & she sells fruits wrapped in leaves at Ankola Bus stand,Karnataka. Some people after finish eating they throw the leaves from bus window. But this lady goes there picks up the leaves and puts it in dustbin. Its not her work but she’s doing it. pic.twitter.com/TaqQUGZuxP — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshahgd) April 10, 2023

As the caption says that picking up the leaves and disposing of them is not a part of her job but she goes the extra mile and tries to contribute towards the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or Clean India Mission initiated by the Government of India.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Dr P Kamath @cardio73, “Role model for others.”

Kokoro @KokoroBasu, “And such a graceful stylish lady she is ”

Adarsh Hegde @adarshahgd, “She is from a community called Halakki.”

Ved Malik @Vedmalik1, “”

Bhargav Mitra @bhargav_mitra, “The search for heroes ends here.”

Boogeyman @NielDoc, “In a country where everyone talks of “rights” few are conscious of their “duties”.”

Shreehari ⭐️ @shreecreative, “@narendramodi example from a common citizen to rest of the citizens how to be civic responsible and keep nation clean . @PMOIndia”.

@beyorek, “Kudos to her n thanks for sharing this to so called elite & educated ppl here.”

Dr. Vedika @vishkanyaaaa, “That’s real woman empowerment. A real inspiration for all.”

Sourabh De @sourabhde1974, “True meaning of ‘WE THE PEOPLE’ ”

Amrit @AmritHallan, “Her walk is so graceful.”

Mona @sachdevamona, “Such a good soul she is ❤❤ beautiful girl ❤❤ salute & respect to her ”

