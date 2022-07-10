Mangaluru: A landslide on the third hairpin curve from the Someshwara side on Agumbe Ghat road, following heavy rains on Sunday morning, disrupted vehicular traffic on the route, official sources said. The vehicular disruption is on National Highway 169A, connecting Udupi and Shivamogga districts.Also Read - Practice Your Religion, Don’t Malign Others' Religious Beliefs: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

The work on clearing the road has been taken up by the Forest department and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) personnel.

Here the video pic.twitter.com/GL84OUjn8A — Rohit Kamath (@kamathrok) July 10, 2022



Police are diverting the traffic on the ghat section. Vehicles moving from Shivamogga to Udupi are being diverted to the Siddapura route. Vehicles are being stopped at the Agumbe ghat check post and at the Someshwar check post and drivers told to take alternate routes.