Who Is Laxman Savadi, The Ex-Karnataka Deputy CM Who Joined Congress After Quitting BJP Ahead Of Polls

Laxman Savadi, the former Karnataka deputy chief minister who quit BJP after he was denied a ticket for the Karnataka Assembly Election, joined Congress on Wednesday.

Laxman Savadi meets Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala. (Photo: Twitter/@WithCongress)

New Delhi: Former Karnataka deputy chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who quit BJP after being denied ticket to contest in the upcoming state Assembly elections, on Friday joined the Congress. Savadi’s decision came after a meeting with Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Shivakumar said Savadi, a BJP MLC, would meet the Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti (to tender his resignation from the Upper House) this afternoon, after which he would formally join the Congress.

