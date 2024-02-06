Home

Liquor Ban In Bengaluru From Valentine’s Day; Check Dates, Timings And List Of Affected Areas

A liquor ban has been announced in certain parts of Bengaluru, starting on Valentine's Day, i.e. February 14. The ban will remain operational till Feb 17, 2024. Check list of affected areas...

New Delhi: February 14, i.e. Valentine’s Day is round the corner and people have started making plans for the same. If you are a Bengaluru resident or will be in Bengaluru on Feb 14, this news may disappoint you. A Liquor Ban has been announced in Bengaluru from February 14, 2024 because of the Legislative Council By-Election to the Bangalore Teachers Constituency which will be held on February 16, 2024. The liquor ban will start on February 14 and will continue till February 17, 2024. Read further to check the areas where a liquor ban will be imposed, the timings of the Bengaluru Liquor Ban and the complete reason for the same…

Liquor Ban In Bengaluru: Dates And Timings

As mentioned earlier, a liquor ban has been announced for some parts of Bengaluru on account of the Legislative Council By-Election to the Bangalore Teachers Constituency. The election will take place on Feb 16 but the Bengaluru Liquor Ban will be imposed from February 14, 2024 and will continue till February 17, 2024. The timings of the ban are 5:00 PM on Feb 14 to 6:00 AM on Feb 17.

Bengaluru Liquor Ban: List Of Affected Areas

The liquor ban has been ordered by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban, KA Dayananda and this decision was taken by him on the basis of the powers vested under Section 135(c) of Representation of People Act, 1951 and considering Rule 10(b) of the Karnataka Excise Rules, 1967. The ban has been imposed in all parts of the city except those falling under the Police Commissionerate Jurisdiction.

In another news, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has called for a ‘Chalo Delhi’ protest at the Jantar Mantar on February 7, 2024. This call has been made against the ‘financial tyranny’ of the Centre, i.e. according to the state government, there has allegedly been a lack of tax devolution and grants-in-aid to the State. It has been specified that this protest is not between two political parties – Congress and BJP, but is against the Union Government because they have given an unfair treatment to the citizens of Karnataka.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.