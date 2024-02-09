Home

Liquor Ban In Bengaluru On Valentine’s Day Affects Pubs, Bars: Industry Experts Express Concern Over Loss of Revenue

Bengaluru Liquor Ban: Various owners of pubs and restaurants in Bengaluru said they see the decision from the city police as a setback to bookings and special event plans on Valentine’s Day.

Despite a blanket ban on the sale of liquor, the state continues to witness liquor sales in the black market and deaths due to the consumption of locally made spurious liquor.

Bengaluru Liquor Ban Latest Update: Days after the liquor ban was imposed in Bengaluru for Valentine’s Day on February 14, the decision from the Bengaluru City police has affected the pubs, restaurants, and bars in the city. Various industry representatives expressed concern and said the liquor business accounts for Rs 60 crore in revenue to the state government and Rs 120 crore turnover in liquor sales. They also stated that on Valentine’s Day, liquor sale goes up by at least 50 per cent.

PC Rao, President Of Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association, told Deccan Herad that the ban has come as a disappointment to the industry and those who were planning to celebrate. He also stated that the state government will also lose revenue of close to Rs 120 crore owing to the two-day ban.

The reactions from the industry experts came after the liquor ban was imposed in parts of Bengaluru from 5 pm on February 14 to 6 am on February 17 as the Legislative Council by-election to Bangalore Teachers Constituency is scheduled for February 16. However, the areas that come under the jurisdiction of the police commissioner will be excluded.

Karunakar Hegde, Vice-President of the Federation of Wine Merchants Association in Karnataka also warned of significant losses and said many pubs and restaurants that have a common area where food and drinks are served will have to completely shut down.

Owners of pubs and restaurants in Bengaluru see the decision from the city police as a setback to bookings and special event plans on Valentine’s Day as they generally witness a 50% increase in patronage during Valentine’s Day.

Mukesh Tolani, member of the Bengaluru Chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), also expressed concern over loss of revenue and said a majority of the pubs and restaurants have planned special events. “We usually see at least 50% more reservations during such celebrations,” said Tolani.

Other pubs and restaurants also expressed concern and said the liquor ban was unnecessary since the election is only for the Teachers’ Constituency. “It is not a general election and only a small section participates. The authorities could have reduced the hours of the ban,” Hegde said.

It should be noted that the liquor ban in Bengaluru will start from 5 pm on February 14 till the midnight of February 16. The liquor ban will be in place on February 20 during vote counting from 6 AM to midnight.

Notably, the liquor ban will be in effect in all areas of the city except for those which fall under the Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

