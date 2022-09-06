Bengaluru Rains LIVE Updates: The situation in several parts of rain battered Bengaluru, by and large continued to remain the same on Tuesday, with streets waterlogged, houses and vehicles partially inundated, as torrential downpour lashed the capital city on September 5 night. Using boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water by office goers and school children was a common sight this morning in several parts of the city like Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Marathahalli among several others. The rains severely impacted Bengaluru, leaving overflowing lakes and stormwater drains that inundated low-lying areas. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday night said the government has decided to release Rs 300 crore to manage the flood situation in the city.Also Read - 'Learn Swimming, Coding Not Enough': Meme Fest Begins as Bengaluru's Wipro Office Submerged in Water

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES ON BENGALURU RAINS: