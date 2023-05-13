Home

Karnataka Chikmagalur Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting of Votes For Sringeri, Mudigere (SC), Chikmagalur, Tarikere, Kadur to Begin at 8 AM

Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: The Counting of votes for Sringeri, Mudigere (SC), Chikmagalur, Tarikere, Kadur is all set to begin shortly. A voter turnout of nearly 72 per cent was recorded in the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday where the ruling BJP, a combative Congress and the JD(S), which is hoping to be a kingmaker in the event of a hung assembly, are locked in a cliffhanger contest. Several pollsters predicted that the Congress may have an edge in Karnataka, which is BJP’s southern citadel, in a hung assembly with a couple of them even projecting that the grand old party may get a majority on its own.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, however, rejected the exit polls and asserted that his party will win with a clear majority. Counting of votes for the 224-member Assembly will be taken up on May 13.

