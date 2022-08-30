Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav in Bengaluru’s Idgah LIVE: All eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it will hear pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court order permitting the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 festivities. A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia will hear the matter today. Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed outside Idgah maidan in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, to avoid any untoward incident. For the unversed, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Muslim body, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit and sought an urgent hearing on the matter. Sibal submitted that unnecessary religious tension was being created in the area. After hearing brief submissions, the top court agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday. Last week, the high court had granted permission to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates.Also Read - Ganpati Bappa’s Filmy Avatar as RRR's Ram Charan Goes Viral, Fans Say ‘Our Demi God’

Live Updates

  • 3:55 PM IST

    Bengaluru Idgah Maidan Row: Supreme Court said let the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India as there is no consensus between the two judges hearing the matter. Advocates mention the matter before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit.

  • 3:47 PM IST

    Bengaluru Idgah Maidan Row: Supreme Court Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia refer the case to CJI because of difference of opinion between the judges.

  • 3:44 PM IST

    Bengaluru Idgah Maidan Row: Matter to be listed before CJI

    Bench: Consensus among Bench couldn’t be established. Let matter be listed before CJI, liberty to mention.

  • 3:44 PM IST

    Bengaluru Idgah Maidan Row: ‘Open Land Does Not Become Government Land’

    Bench: No. Merely because it’s open land it does not become government land, otherwise it’s against what SC has said.

    S-G: My friends are showing revenue entries under Waqf Act.

  • 3:41 PM IST

    Bengaluru Idgah Maidan Row: Solicitor General reads revenue court order which says they are not disputes connected with ownership of property. “This was assailed before the HC”, said S-G Mehta. Responding to S-G the 2-judge Bench said, “We need not go into that now.”

  • 3:34 PM IST

    Bengaluru Idgah Maidan Row: What Karnataka HC had said?

    The high court had said the government can take a call to permit the festival on the ground. The court passed the order after the state government filed an appeal challenging the August 25 interim order to maintain status quo.

    The high court modified the interim order and allowed the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications seeking use of the land in question for holding religious and cultural activities for a limited period from August 31 onwards.

  • 3:25 PM IST

    Bengaluru Idgah Maidan Row: What Karnataka HC had said?

  • 3:22 PM IST

    Bengaluru Idgah Maidan Row: The Idgah Maidan is at the centre of a controversy over its proprietorship with both the waqf board and the city administrative body – the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) – claiming ownership, until it was declared to be the property of the revenue department earlier this month.

  • 3:10 PM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi Idgah Maidan Row: What’s Happening Inside The Court?

    Justice Hemant Gupta says the concerned notification was issued by Wakf Board, not the State govt.

    Sibal: Govt has always been a party. Corporation has now come and Division Bench says question of title is now open. Revenue officer can’t decide all this. Under Section. 6 of Act can challenge, but they didn’t. But if we have other religions’functions there then my lords will know what will happen.

  • 2:56 PM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi Idgah Maidan Row: Hearing Underway in Supreme Court

    Sibal (Representing the Muslim body) said,”Who has possession has been proven in fact and is in public domain. Possession, use, and presence of burial grounds established. After this very interesting thing happens.” Bench discusses the matter.