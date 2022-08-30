Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav in Bengaluru’s Idgah LIVE: All eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it will hear pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court order permitting the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 festivities. A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia will hear the matter today. Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed outside Idgah maidan in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, to avoid any untoward incident. For the unversed, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Muslim body, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit and sought an urgent hearing on the matter. Sibal submitted that unnecessary religious tension was being created in the area. After hearing brief submissions, the top court agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday. Last week, the high court had granted permission to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates.Also Read - Ganpati Bappa’s Filmy Avatar as RRR's Ram Charan Goes Viral, Fans Say ‘Our Demi God’