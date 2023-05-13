live
Live Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes For Constituncies In Ramanagara – Magadi Ramanagara, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura, Channapatna
Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Check this LIVE blog for updates from constituencies in Ramanagara - Magadi Ramanagara, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura, Channapatna.
Live Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting of votes for constituencies in Ramanagara – Magadi Ramanagara, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura, Channapatna begins.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.