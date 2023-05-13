Home

Karnataka Vijayapura Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting of Votes For Muddebihal, Devar Hippargi, Basavana Bagevadi, Babaleshwar, Bijapur City, Nagathan (SC), Indi, Sindagi to Begin at 8 AM

Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: The Counting of votes for Muddebihal, Devar Hippargi, Basavana Bagevadi, Babaleshwar, Bijapur City, Nagathan (SC), Indi, and Sindagi is all set to begin shortly. The results for the three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s JD(S) will be announced today. The Karnataka Assembly Polling was held across 58,545 polling stations to elect the members in the 224-seat Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The majority mark needed to form the government is 113. In the outgoing Assembly, the ruling BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress 69, JD(S) 29, BSP one, independents two, speaker one and vacant six (following deaths and resignations to join other parties ahead of the polls).

