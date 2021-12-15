Karnataka Lockdown Latest News Today: As the ‘highly transmissible’ Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading quickly, Karnataka’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), after the second review meeting suggested that government should be considered lockdown in districts only if the weekly test positivity rate (WTPR) goes beyond 5% and occupancy of oxygen beds goes up to 60%.Also Read - All Contacts Of 3rd Omicron Patient In Karnataka Test Covid Negative

If reports are to be believed, the TAC also assured the government that the situation is not alarming and there is no need to press the panic button as yet. “ The State has fairly geared up and readied the health infrastructure and facilities for a possible third wave. The Government of India recommends lockdown as a last resort when the TPR is over 10% and the occupancy of oxygen beds is about 60%,” The Hindu reported quoting TAC document.

Night Curfew From 7 PM to 5 AM?

TAC recommended that the government may impose certain curbs if required. As per the reports of The Hindu, the expert panel said that if night curfew has to be imposed, it should be from 7 PM to 5 AM.

Fresh Avisories to be Issued Soon

Meanwhile, state health minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the government will be issuing fresh advisories and regulations soon as people are not following appropriate behaviour. “Omicron is highly infectious. We should keep our guards on. Masking and social distancing should be practiced. It is unfortunate that people are not wearing masks, we will be passing advisories and regulations on the same”, news agency ANI quoted Sudhakar as saying.

Omicron in India

India’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 61 after Delhi reported four fresh infections, while eight persons have tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

State-wise tally