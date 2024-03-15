Home

BJP Vs BJP In Karnataka: Eshwarappa To Contest As Independent After Son Kantesh Denied Ticket

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A revolt brewed amongst the BJP’s top ranks in Karnataka as senior leader K S Eshwarappa on Friday declared that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate from the Shimoga seat.

Eshwarappa accused party BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa of denying his son K E Kantesh the party’s candidature from the Haveri constituency. The former deputy chief minister also accused ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai of “cheating him”.

Bommai, who has been fielded by the BJP from the Haveri seat, denied the charges, and asserted that the decision of which leader will get tickets was taken by the party’s high command.

Will contest as Independent from Shimoga: Eshwarappa

“I will contest as your independent candidate from the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency,” Eshwarappa announced, raising his banner of revolt against the BJP, at a meeting convened by his supporters.

“The party may issue notice to me or expel me. In case I win within two months, I’m confident that my supporters will join me at the feet of my mother — the BJP,” Eshwarappa said while claiming his fight was to save the future of the party, its ideology, and to ensure Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister once again.

Notably, Yediyurappa’s son and sitting MP B Y Raghavendra is BJP candidate from Shimoga, where Congress has fielded former Chief Minister S Bangarappa’s daughter Geetha Shivarajkumar, wife of Kannada film star Shivarajkumar and daughter-in-law of thespian late Dr Rajkumar.

‘Yediyurappa cheated me’

Eshwarappa reiterated his allegation that former Chief Minister Yediyurappa, a member of the BJP Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee, had assured a ticket for his son and promised to campaign for his victory, but had now “cheated” him.

The 75-year-old BJP veteran said that Yediyurappa had ensured a ticket for Bommai and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, but “not for his son” Kantesh, who he said, had prepared himself to contest from Haveri after taking Yediyurappa’s consent.

“If Kantesh had contested Haveri he would have surely won,” he said.

Dynastic politics creeping into BJP

Eshwarappa alleged that BJP’s state unit is in the clutches of the Yediyurappa family, with one son as MP and the other son B Y Vijayendra as MLA and state president. He questioned if the Congress’ culture of dynastic politics had crept into the Karnataka BJP.

Eshwarappa, who is a former state BJP president, also accused Yediyurappa of sidelining those who espoused the cause of Hindutva like Nalin Kumar Kateel, Pratap Simha, C T Ravi and D V Sadananda Gowda.

Incidentally, Kateel, Simha and Gowda–all sitting MPs– have been denied tickets for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Eshwarappa, Yediyurappa and the late HN Ananth Kumar are widely credited for building the BJP in Karnataka from the grassroots.

Pointing out that he has served the party for over 40 years, Eshwarappa said that he would never quit the party in his life, but was taking a decision to save the ideology and principles of the party.

‘My heart beats for Narendra Modi’: Eshwarappa

However, Eshwarappa repeatedly stressed that he is not opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Even if my life goes, I will not go against Narendra Modi. If my heart is opened there will be Lord Rama on one side, and Modi on the other.”

He called on his supporters to unite and work together to ensure his victory so that the issues in the party are noticed by the national leadership which would help “save the BJP from one family” and ensure that “justice is done to lakhs of workers and Hindutva activists”.

Eshwarappa also said that he was taking this position not just because his son had been denied the ticket.

“I want the organisation to survive, the party should not go into the clutches of one family,” he said. He also claimed that Yediyurappa’s recent assurance of making Kantesh an MLC was a lie.

Will convince him, says Yediyurappa

Earlier in the day in Bengaluru, in response to these developments, Yediyurappa said, “We will convince Eshwarappa. He should be with us, he is our senior leader. I’m confident that everything will be fine.”

Never ‘cheated’ Eshwarappa: Bommai

Meanwhile, Basavaraj Bommai refuted Eshwarappa’s claims, asserting that he never “cheated” the former Deputy CM and had even asked the party high command to give a ticket to Kantesh based on principles of social justice.

“But the high command asked me contest because of necessity and I had to agree,” the former chief minister said.

Talking to reporters, Bommai asserted that Eshwarappa knew everything that was said in the parliamentary board meeting.

“My name was not finalized and I had requested to consider Kantesh for Haveri on the basis of social justice. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P.Nadda asked me to contest as there is necessity. So I am contesting ,” he said.

Ahead of the Assembly polls last year, Eshwarappa opted out of the contest and requested the party’s central leadership to not field him from any constituency as he wished to retire from electoral politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had then dialled Eshwarappa and spoken to him over a video call to express appreciation for his move to retire from politics as per the instructions of the party.

(With PTI inputs)

