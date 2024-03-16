Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates: Karnataka To Vote In 2 Phases In April, May | Details Here

Home

The Election Commission has announced the dates for Lok Sabha Elections. It has informed that the general election in Karnataka will be held in two phases. Check Details Here.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday. Voting in Karnataka for the 28 LS seats is scheduled to be conducted in two phases on April 26 and May 7. Chief Election Commission Rajiv Sharma stated that 14 seats in South Karnataka will go to the polls in the first phase. The region includes – Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru South, and coastal regions. Notably, the last date for filing the nominations for the first phase is April 4 and the nominations can be withdrawn until April 8.

Notably, the rest of the 14 constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on May 7. The last date for filing the nominations is April 19 and nominations can be withdrawn until April 22.

Just like previous general elections in 2019, this year also the Lok Sabha polls will be held across seven phases and is scheduled to be conducted from April 19 to June 1 across the country. The Chief Election Commissioner also announced the Assembly election dates for four states – Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim. The Assembly polls will happen simultaneously with General Elections. The results will be announced on June 4.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase-Wise Voting Details

Single Phase: Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Ladakh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, DDN&H, Delhi, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, A&N Island.

Two-Phase: Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka, Rajasthan.

Three-Phase: Chhattisgarh, Assam

Four-Phase: Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha.

Five-Phase: Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir.

Seven-Phase: West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: Major Points

• Phase 1 polling is scheduled to be held on April 19, Phase 2 voting will be conducted on April 26, Phase 3 on May 7, and Phase 4 voting on May 13.

• Phase 5 voting will be conducted on May 20, Phase 6 on May 25.

• Phase 7 voting is scheduled to be conducted on June 1.

• The tenure of the current Lok Sabha will conclude on June 16 and a new House will have to be constituted before that.

• The tenure of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha assemblies is scheduled to be held on in June.

• Now with the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has been imposed.

• Bypolls are scheduled to be conducted for 26 assembly constituencies.

• The counting of votes on June 4.

