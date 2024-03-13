Home

Karnataka

Karnataka BJP Leader KS Eshwarappa Hits Out At BS Yediyurappa For Denying Ticket To His Son

It is worth noting that Eshwarappa has not kept his displeasure and disappointment under wraps, but rather has sent out hints of potential rebellion.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Senior Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday came down heavily on former state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who he blamed for his son KE Kantesh being denied a BJP ticket from Haveri to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

KS Eshwarappa has said that he will hold a meeting with his well-wishers in Shivamogga on March 15 before deciding the further course of action.

The BJP has fielded former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri Lok Sabha seat. This has upset Eshwarappa who, speaking to the media, claimed that Basavaraj Bommai was being “forced” to contest from Haveri. “Mr. Bommai himself had recommended my son’s name for Haveri. He had refused to contest the seat as he is a sitting MLA and a former Chief Minister. But why he is being forced to contest?”

In a detailed video he said, “Many are feeling that they have faced injustice from Yediyurappa, I should be their voice, right? So I am thinking about that now, but won’t say anything now. Radha Mohan Agarwal, National General Secretary and Lok Sabha in-charge from Karnataka called me. He said that Kantesh would get a Vidhan Parishad ticket, and maybe a ticket from a graduates’ constituency. I haven’t promised or confirmed anything, we will discuss and make a decision.

“BSY (BS Yediyurappa) recommended by son’s name in the election committee for Haveri. He also recommended the same in Delhi. Then why are they forcing Bommai to contest? The reason I’m saying this is that the party’s sincere kaaryakartas CT Ravi, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Pratap Simha, and Me, all of us are sincere. There are some sentiments among a lot of people that BSY is cornering and troubling sincere kaaryakartas who speak pro-Hindutva. Hence, I won’t state any decision now. On Friday at 5 pm, I will speak to my supporters and make my final decision.”

(With agency inputs)

