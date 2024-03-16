Home

Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls: ‘Right To Health, Increased Minimum Wage’; Congress Announces 5 Guarantees For Labourers

Lok Sabha Polls: ‘Right To Health, Increased Minimum Wage’; Congress Announces 5 Guarantees For Labourers

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the party will implement these "guarantees" if they are voted to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announces 4th and 5th guarantees 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' during the press conference, in Bengaluru on Saturday. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also seen. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress on Saturday announced five guarantees for labourers, including Right to Health, and increased minimum wage, if voted to power at the Centre in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the party will implement these “guarantees” if they are voted to power at the Centre.

Kharge’s announcement came hours after the Election Commission announced the full schedule of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which will be held in seven phases over a period of nearly two months, from April 19 to June 1, 2024.

What are Congress’ five guarantees?

Right to health

Kharge said will enact a law to ensure ‘Swasthya Adhikar’ or Right to Health to provide universal healthcare, including free essential diagnostics, medicines, treatment, surgery, and rehabilitative and palliative care to the poor and downtrodden classes.

Hike in minimum wage

The grand-old party, if voted to power, will hike the national minimum wage to Rs 400 per day under its ‘Shramik ka samaan’ (Dignity of labour) of scheme, he said.

This revised minimum wage will also apply to MGNREGA workers nationwide.

Urban employment

The Congress declared that it will bring an employment guarantee act to ensure jobs in urban areas under its Shehri Rozgar Yojana’ (Urban employment scheme). The scheme will also focus on building public infrastructure, making cities resilient to climate change, and bridging gaps in social services, the party said.

Social security

The Congress will ensure ‘Samajik Suraksha’ (social security) for all all unorganised workers, including life insurance and accident insurance, Kharge said.

Secure employment

The Congress will order a comprehensive review of “anti-worker” labour laws passed by Modi government, and amend these to strengthen rights of labourers, the party President said. Under its ‘Surakhshit Rozgar’ (Secure employment) scheme, the Congress will also put an end to the contractual system of employment in core government services.

“Contract labour will be the last resort, requiring clear justification and protection for the rights of workers”, he said, adding, “contract employment in the private sector will be required to meet minimum standards of social security”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.