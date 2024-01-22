Home

‘Lord Ram Does Not….’: Siddaramaiah Chides BJP For ‘Politicizing’ Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Siddaramaiah attacked the BJP for 'politicising' the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and asserted that Lord Ram does not belong to any political party or outfit.

Image tweeted by @CMofKarnataka

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Monday accused the BJP of “politicizing” the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and stressed that Lord Ram is not the property of, or limited to, any particular party.

Ram not confined to any party

Lashing out at the BJP for “playing politics” by using the Ram Temple, Siddaramaiah asserted that Lord Ram does not belong to any political party and the Congress is also devoted to Him and the narrative that the grand-old party is against Lord Ram is flawed.

“Sri Ramachandra should not be confined to any political party’s agenda. We refute the narrative that we are against Sri Ramachandra. We are also devoted to Lord Ram,” Siddaramaiah said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Bidarhalli Hobaliya Rama Seetha Lakshmana Temple, which he said was built out of genuine devotion to Lord Ram and not for political reasons.

Karnataka Congress CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates newly constructed Ram Mandir in Mahadevapura consitutuency. Jay SiyaRam 🚩🚩#RamForRamMandir #RamLalla pic.twitter.com/zJ05rbVbaU — Manjeet Ghoshi (@ghoshi_manjeet) January 22, 2024

Lord Ram is everywhere

Siddaramaiah asserted that the Ram Temple in Mahadevpur was not a political statement but an act of pure devotion as the essence of the Lord remains the same everywhere.

Speaking on the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, the Karnataka CM noted that not all states observed a holiday, and the central government announced only a half-day holiday. He chided the BJP for “falsely” portraying opposition parties as against Lord Ram.

BJP obstructing BJN Yatra

Siddaramaiah also accused the BJP of trying to obstruct the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that is currently travelling through Assam. Accusing the BJP of having malicious intentions, he alleged that the BJP is hindering a peaceful padayatra by using the state power as well as encouraging its workers and supporters to hinder the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra.

The Congress veteran further said that he has planned to visit the Ayodhya Ram Temple in the future and pay obeisance to Lord Ram.

Rahul attacks PM

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who on Monday arrived at the Batadrava Than , the birthplace of revered Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva, in Assam, took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was denied permission to enter the shrine.

“We want to visit the temple (Batadrava Than). What crime have I committed that I cannot visit the temple?…” Rahul Gandhi said.

“I want to go to the temple, what is wrong with this? Earlier we were invited but now the administration is saying that we cannot go. “Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hain…”(Perhaps today only one person can go to the temple),” the Congress leader said in an apparent dig at Prime Minister Modi.

(With ANI inputs)

