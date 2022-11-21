Mangaluru Autorickshaw Explosion: Suspect Used Lost Aadhaar Card To Carry Out Attack. Latest Developments

The suspect had stolen the Aadhaar card of a man Premraj Hutagi from Hubbali.

A bomb disposal squad and a dog squad were rushed to the blast site and a team of NIA officers were also dispatched to Mangaluru.

Mangaluru Blast Case: After confirming a “terror angle” in the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case, the Karnatak Police have now revealed that the suspect used a lost Aadhaar Card to carry out this attack. The suspect had stolen the Aadhaar card of a man Premraj Hutagi from Hubbali. According to several reports, Hutagi is a railway employee, who had apparently lost his Aadhar card twice in the last two years.

Police officials informed news agency PTI that the suspect had obtained a mobile SIM card using the fake Aadhaar card, which was found at the site of the explosion. That SIM card was used everywhere by him, they said.

Notably, Hutagi mentioned that he had not lost his Aadhar card in Mangaluru. he had not even reported the incident to the police, as he had downloaded another copy from the UIDAI website using his unique id.

Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast: Latest Developments

The autorickshaw passenger is the main suspect in the Mangaluru blast case. He has been identified as Mohammed Shariq. The accused has previously been booked under the UAPA and was absconding in a terror case.