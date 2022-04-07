Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing controversy over the usage of loudspeaker at religion places, the Bengaluru Police on Thursday sent notices to over 300 establishments including mosques, temples, churches, pubs, bars and other establishments to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels. Of the 301 notices served, 59 have been given to pubs, bars and restaurants, 12 to industries, 83 to temples, 22 to churches and 125 to mosques across the city.Also Read - Why Al-Qaeda Chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri's 9-Minute Video is Cause of Concern For India's Security Agencies | EXPLAINED

The move comes after some right-wing activists demanded the shutting down of loudspeakers which is violating the noise pollution rules. In this regard, they also met commissioners and other police officers across the state. Also Read - Al-Qaeda Chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri Rebuked by ‘Hijab’ Girl's Father, Asks Why is he Talking

Imam Jamia Masjid City Market Reacts:

Maulana Maqsood Imran Rashidi (Imam Jamia Masjid City Market) told ANI that they have received a notice from the police department and they will follow the order which has been given as per the directions of the Supreme Court related to the decibels of the loudspeaker. Also Read - Al Qaeda Releases Video on Hijab Row, Karnataka Minister Says "Unseen Hands Behind Hijab Row" Confirmed

“Many mosques have received the notice. We have been told to maintain the sound level. They have said that the directions issued by the Supreme Court need to be adhered to and if the orders are not followed then action will be initiated,” the Imam said.

He further said that they have started fitting the device which ensures that the sound does not cross the permissible level and no one is disturbed.

“We will follow all the orders which have been given as per the directions of the Supreme Court related to the decibels of the loudspeaker. Temples have also received the notice in this regard. If we all follow the rules then there will be no problem,” he added.

The Imam urged the government to take strict action against those who try to disturb the peace and create violence.

“We should keep discrimination aside and should work together for the development of the country,” he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s Statement:

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday had accused Congress of doing vote bank politics over the loudspeaker issue stating that Congress vote bank politics is creating all these problems.

He further said that the High Court order of decibel meters has been passed on it as well and it is not only for Azaan but for all loudspeakers.

“They are really hypocrites. Who started the Hijab issue and why did they raise their voice against the people who started the hijab and who violated the Court orders, why they were silent then? Congress vote bank politics is creating all these problems and we are solving them one by one. This is the order of the High Court order, nothing is done through force. It is not only for Azaan but for all loudspeakers,” said Bommai slamming the Congress for politicising the issues.”

Earlier, outfits such as the Bajrang Dal and the Sriram Sena have called for a ban on the use of loudspeakers in mosques. They have demanded that azaan (Islamic prayers) must not be offered using loudspeakers atop mosques.

To recall, the Supreme Court had in July 2005 banned the use of loudspeakers and music systems between 10 pm to 6 am (except in the cases of public emergencies) at public places citing serious effects of noise pollution on health of the people living in such areas.

Raj Thackeray Stirs Controversy:

Addressing a rally in Mumbai last week, MNS president Raj Thackeray called for shutting down high-decibel loudspeakers atop mosques. Thackeray had said if such a step was not taken, loudspeakers would be installed outside mosques to play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume.

“Why are loudspeakers in mosques played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa [devotional song praising Lord Hanuman] at a higher volume,” Thackeray said.

“I am not against prayer, or any particular religion. I do take pride in my own religion,” he said.