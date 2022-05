Hubballi: As many as seven people were killed and 26 were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and lorry on the outskirts of Hubballi. The police have registered a case against the accident.Also Read - Bengaluru: Speeding Mercedes Rams Into 6 Vehicles, 1 Dead

more details are awaited.. Also Read - Union Minister Shripad Naik Injured in Road Accident; Wife, Aide Killed