Major Road Accident In Karnataka: 12 Killed After SUV Rams Into Stationary Truck In Chikkaballapur

The vehicle was heading to Bengaluru from Bagepalli and the driver of the vehicle failed to notice the parked truck by road side due to thick fog.

Updated: October 26, 2023 12:15 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Bengaluru: At least 12 people were killed after the SUV they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck on the outskirts of Chikkaballapur, around 50 kilometer from Bengaluru. Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was heading to Bengaluru from Bagepalli and the driver of the vehicle failed to notice the parked truck by road side due to thick fog. One person was critically injured and is undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.

Citing sources, news agency PTI said that the 12 victims, who died on the spot, include four women.

In another tragic incident in Karnataka, three differently-abled children, including two brothers, were run over by a suburban train near Urapakkam on the city’s outskirts on Tuesday, October 24. The three, aged between 11 and 15, were from Karnataka. They were run over by the train while crossing the track.


