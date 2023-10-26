Home

Major Road Accident In Karnataka: 12 Killed After SUV Rams Into Stationary Truck In Chikkaballapur

The vehicle was heading to Bengaluru from Bagepalli and the driver of the vehicle failed to notice the parked truck by road side due to thick fog.

Bengaluru: At least 12 people were killed after the SUV they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck on the outskirts of Chikkaballapur, around 50 kilometer from Bengaluru. Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was heading to Bengaluru from Bagepalli and the driver of the vehicle failed to notice the parked truck by road side due to thick fog. One person was critically injured and is undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.

VIDEO | Several dead after a car collided with a truck at NH 44 (Bangalore-Hyderabad) Highway in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/mlimpt7mQA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 26, 2023

Citing sources, news agency PTI said that the 12 victims, who died on the spot, include four women.

#WATCH | UPDATE | Karnataka | Death toll in Chikkaballapur road accident rises to 12. Among the deceased are 9 men and 3 women. Visuals from the hospital. https://t.co/hy6d8WKBPF pic.twitter.com/Ev1qZ5fFbP — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023

In another tragic incident in Karnataka, three differently-abled children, including two brothers, were run over by a suburban train near Urapakkam on the city’s outskirts on Tuesday, October 24. The three, aged between 11 and 15, were from Karnataka. They were run over by the train while crossing the track.

