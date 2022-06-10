Bengaluru: Sometimes love turns hostile if it is not reciprocated as per expectations. One such incident happened in Bengaluru where a man allegedly threw acid on a woman in on Friday after she turned down his marriage proposal.Also Read - Karnataka BJP MLA Apologises After Daughter 'Misbehaves' With Traffic Cops | Video

Giving details, police said the 32-year-old woman, a divorcee with three children, has sustained injuries in her right eye and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police further added that the accused Ahmed, 36, has been arrested soon after the incident.

Police said the two knew each other for nearly three years and used to work together in a factory producing incense products.

As per updates from police, Ahmed was pestering the woman from his own community to marry him for the past many weeks.