Karnataka

Bengaluru Horror: Man Beats Live-In Partner To Death With Pressure Cooker

Police said couple lived together in a rented apartment in Begur, South Bengaluru for the last two years.

(Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her live-in partner in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. The accused, identified as 29-year-old Vaishnav, has been arrested, police said.

The victim, 24-year-old Deva, was a native of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Meanwhile, Vaishnav hails from Kollam’s Kerala. The couple lived together in a rented apartment in Begur, South Bengaluru for the last two years.

According to the police, both had studied together since their college days. Vaishnav who worked as a marketing executive with a local firm was on the run after allegedly committing the crime and police had been looking for him. The police were able to trace his location and arrested him.

As per the police, the couple often indulged in verbal spats and certain neighbours have corroborated the same. However, the police say that no previous complaint was filed by either party.

CK Baba, DCP South Bengaluru Police, said “Yesterday, there was a place called Mico layout in Begur police station limits. Both of them have been living in the same house for the last two years. They are both from Kerala. The deceased is a native of Thiruvananthapuram and the accused is a native of Kollam. They were working in the sales and marketing area.”

The accused had doubted his live-in partner and they used to fight over it. A case of murder has been registered against the accused, police said.

“Few days ago, Vaishnav had some doubt about the deceased, they used to fight over it. On Sunday, the same happened and he hit the girl with a cooker while cooking. We have registered case under section 302. The incident happened around 5 pm. They had some interaction even before in family level as per the family. We have arrested him and interrogation is going on.”

