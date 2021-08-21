Mangaluru: A man was arrested from Mangalore International Airport on Saturday for smuggling gold worth approximately Rs 5,58,900 from Dubai.Also Read - Gold Price Today Drops By Whopping Rs 3,700; Check Revised Gold Rate In Your City

The gold was concealed in the form of wires inside beads of pink-coloured hairbands and weighed 115 grams, informed the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The accused hails from Murdeshwar in Karnataka’s Uttar Kannada district. He was arrested on arrival from Dubai.

The gold has been seized and a case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)