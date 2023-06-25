Home

Karnataka

3 Including Medical Student Uses Hi-Tech Farming To Grow Ganja At Home In Karnataka, Arrested

3 Including Medical Student Uses Hi-Tech Farming To Grow Ganja At Home In Karnataka, Arrested

According to the police, Vighnaraj was using advanced farming techniques to grow cannabis at home and then selling it to students from other colleges.

police seized various items related to the illegal activity. | Photo: ANI Twitter

Karnataka: The Shivamogga Police have arrested three individuals for their involvement in cultivating and selling cannabis. The arrested individuals have been identified as Vighnaraj, Pandidorai, and Vinod Kumar. According to the police, Vighnaraj, a student at a private medical college, was using advanced farming techniques to grow cannabis at home and then selling it to students from other colleges. During the investigation, the police seized various items related to the illegal activity, including 227 grams of cannabis, 1.53 grams of raw Ganja, 10 grams of charas, a small bottle containing Ganja seeds, and other materials used in the production of contraband.

Karnataka | Three persons, identified as Vighnaraj, Pandidorai and Vinod Kumar, were arrested for growing and selling cannabis. Vighnaraj, a student of a private medical college, was growing cannabis at home through hi-tech farming and selling it to other college students. 227… pic.twitter.com/hpVrBaHx77 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

You may like to read

A case has been registered against the accused at the Shivamogga rural police station under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

Not the First Incident of Illegal Cannabis Cultivation At Home

This is not the first incident of cannabis cultivation at home. In a previous incident last month in Hyderabad, a Ganja addict was arrested for growing cannabis on his terrace. The police recovered and destroyed 11 ganja plants, along with seeds and wrappers, in his possession.

Similarly, in Vadodara, a 59-year-old man named Sohanlal Vishwakarma was arrested for cultivating cannabis in his house’s terrace. The police recovered two plants weighing 407 grams, worth Rs 4,070, based on a tip-off received by the police station regarding cannabis farming in Navinagri near Kalyannagar.

“We had received a tip-off about cannabis farming. When we raided the house, we found the two plants were growing in the courtyard. We have seized the plants and also arrested the accused,” Sayajigunj police station Inspector R G Jadeja of Sayajigunj police station said Vishwakarma will be produced in the court Thursday.

Is Weed or Marijuana Legal in India?

The NDPS Act prohibits the sale and production of cannabis resin and flowers, but the use of cannabis leaves and seeds is permitted, with the states having the authority to regulate and establish their own rules. If an individual is found in possession of any of these parts of the cannabis plant, they may face arrest.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.