Bengaluru: In yet another shocking incident, a man has been arrested on the charges of killing his wife after a fight over her mobile addiction in Kaveripura village of Karnataka's Mysore district. According to police, Ashok, a cab driver, had strangled his wife, Vanajakshi (31), at their residence. The accused quarrelled with his wife over her mobile addiction.

After a heated argument on Sunday night, the accused smothered Vanajakshi to death and fled from the spot. However, the incident came to light on Wednesday when the victim's brother came to see her. After noticing the foul smell emanating from the house, he informed the police.

The couple were married for 15 years and have three children. Vanajakshi worked in a garment factory. He also suspected her of having an affair and questioned her about it.

The accused told police that on Sunday he had slapped his wife after finding her talking to someone on the mobile. The deceased then rushed to the kitchen and brought a log of wood to attack him. He somehow snatched the log and again slapped her. When she fell down, he strangled her and then ran away.

(With IANS inputs)