Bengaluru: In a shocking case of animal cruelty, a man shot dead a dog for barking at him in Bengaluru’s Madagondanahalli on Sunday, reported news agency IANS. The Karnataka Police have filed a case against the man.Also Read - Karnataka To Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday By Launching 15-Day-Long Health Campaign

According to police, the person who shot the dog has been identified as Krishnappa, a local resident. Krishnappa was irked over the barking of the dog, named Rocky, at him and shot it in the head with an air gun. Police said that Krishnappa had chased the dog for quite a distance before shooting at it in the village. Also Read - Dramatic Protests By Social Worker As He Rolls On Udupi Highway To Protests Against Potholes | WATCH VIDEO

The villagers were shocked to see the dog being killed in a public place. The dog was nursed by Harish who also belonged to the same village. He lodged the complaint with Doddaballapura rural police station. Animal lovers have expressed shock and disgust over the incident. Also Read - Karnataka To Soon Launch Fleet Of Electric Vehicles; 35000 Buses To Be Converted Into EVs By 2030

(With IANS inputs)