Bengaluru: A man armed with a machete chased down a priest at a church in Karnataka’s Belagavi. A CCTV footage of the incident showed the intruder with a machete in his hand following Father Francis D’souza, the in-charge of a church in Belgavai’s Bauxite Road.Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Why New Franchises Lucknow, Ahmedabad Have Not Signed Any Player at Draft

In the video tweeted by a journalist, the priest was seen fleeing from the scene as the armed intruder chased him. Father Francis managed to escape the attack and ran away from the spot. A complaint was filed against the incident and police were probing the matter. Also Read - Video Shows Massive Tornado Whirling in Kentucky; Over 100 Feared Dead

A man welding sword threatens father Francis of the St Joseph's Church in #Belagavi #Karnataka. After locals spotted him. He escaped from there. His movement caught on CCTV camera. Cops suspect he was there to steal from the store room of the church. pic.twitter.com/xKFisKPGE1 — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) December 12, 2021

Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor or Alia Bhatt: Who Pulled Off The White Floral Saree Look Better?

Though the attacker tried to chase, he ran away after seeing people rushing towards the Father, the police said, news agency IANS reported. The police have obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and also registered a statement from Father Francis.

The incident took on Saturday, a day before the Assembly met for the Winter Session in Belagavi. An anti-religious conversion, which has been opposed by Christian organisations and Opposition, is likely to be tabled in the Assembly this session.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made around the church. The accused is yet to be arrested.

Earlier, the Karnataka government said it is mulling over bringing bill against religious conversion in the state. Even though the BJP-led government in Karnataka said the anti-conversion bill will not target any religion in the state, opposition Congress alleged that it will target Christians.

“The government is attempting to undermine the contributions of the Christian community in education and other fields by proposing this (anti-conversion) law. This is being done by the party with an eye on the 2023 Assembly polls,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar said, according to a report by Indian Express.