Mandya Constituency: Will JD(S) Retain Its Seat Or Will Congress Bounce Back?

Mandya Constituency, Karnataka Election 2023: Mandya Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Karnataka. According to the Election Commission's (EC) schedule of events, voting in the state will be conducted on May 10, 2023. This time, the Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded P. Ravikumar for the upcoming polls, Ashok Jayaram will be contesting from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and B R Ramachandra is the candidate of Janata Dal (Secular). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also nominated Bommaiah from the Mandya constituency. The counting of votes will be held on May 13.

Ashok Jayaram: BJP Mandya Assembly Election Results (2018) The JD (S) is considering a new strategy to retain its seat in Mandya after being confronted multiple times by the BJP, with the party eager to make inroads and the Congress attempting to recover. Earlier in 2018, M Srinivas of the Janata Dal (secular) won the seat by defeating Indian National Congress’s candidate P Ravikumar with a margin of 21608 votes. Mandya Assembly constituency falls under the Mandya Lok sabha constituency. You may like to read Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin M Srinivas JD(S) Winner 69,421 42.00% 21,608 P Ravikumar INC Runner Up 47,813 29.00% N Shivanna BJP 3rd 32,064 19.00% Dr S C Shankaregowda IND 4th 10,564 6.00%

In 2013, M.h. Ambareesh of the INC won the seat by defeating M. Srinivas of the Janata Dal (secular) with a margin of 42,937 votes. The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats.

For a long time, the Mandya constituency has been represented in the Legislative Assembly by either the JD(S) or the INC. Both parties are likely to engage in a close battle. Will the BJP be successful this time and win a seat in Mandya? Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Karnataka Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

NOTE: The polling for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will take in a single phase on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.