Mandya Constituency: Will JD(S) Retain Its Seat Or Will Congress Bounce Back?

Mandya Constituency, Karnataka Election 2023: This time, the Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded P. Ravikumar for the upcoming polls, Ashok Jayaram will be contesting from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Updated: April 30, 2023 9:14 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Karnataka Election 2023: The counting of votes will be on May 13.(Photo Credit: India.com)

Mandya Constituency, Karnataka Election 2023: Mandya Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Karnataka. According to the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, voting in the state will be conducted on May 10, 2023. This time, the Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded P. Ravikumar for the upcoming polls, Ashok Jayaram will be contesting from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and B R Ramachandra is the candidate of Janata Dal (Secular). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also nominated Bommaiah from the Mandya constituency. The counting of votes will be held on May 13.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Check Important Dates

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023(Thursday)
  • Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023(Thursday)
  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023(Friday)
  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023(Monday)
  • Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023(Wednesday)
  • Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023(Saturday)
  • Date before which election shall be completed: 15th May, 2023 (Monday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Mandya Constituency

  • B R Ramachandra: JD(S)
  • Bommaiah: AAP
  • P. Ravikumar: INC
  • Ashok Jayaram: BJP

Mandya Assembly Election Results (2018)

The JD (S) is considering a new strategy to retain its seat in Mandya after being confronted multiple times by the BJP, with the party eager to make inroads and the Congress attempting to recover. Earlier in 2018, M Srinivas of the Janata Dal (secular) won the seat by defeating Indian National Congress’s candidate P Ravikumar with a margin of 21608 votes. Mandya Assembly constituency falls under the Mandya Lok sabha constituency.

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
M SrinivasJD(S)Winner69,42142.00%21,608
P RavikumarINCRunner Up47,81329.00%
N ShivannaBJP3rd32,06419.00%
Dr S C ShankaregowdaIND4th10,5646.00%

In 2013, M.h. Ambareesh of the INC won the seat by defeating M. Srinivas of the Janata Dal (secular) with a margin of 42,937 votes. The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats.

For a long time, the Mandya constituency has been represented in the Legislative Assembly by either the JD(S) or the INC. Both parties are likely to engage in a close battle. Will the BJP be successful this time and win a seat in Mandya? Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Karnataka Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

NOTE: The polling for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will take in a single phase on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.

Published Date: April 30, 2023 9:13 PM IST

Updated Date: April 30, 2023 9:14 PM IST

