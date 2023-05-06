Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Election 2023: Will Congress Be Able To Keep Mangalore Seat In Its Kitty?

Karnataka Election 2023: Mangalore Assembly constituency, which falls in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, is categorised as an urban seat. Mangalore constituency, a general category seat, is represented by Congress MLA U T Khader. As per the delimitation exercise in 2007, the Vittla Assembly constituency was merged with Mangalore constituency.

Congress’s U T Khader had won the Mangalore Assembly seat by defeating BJP leader Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyaru with a margin of 19,739 votes in 2013 Karnataka Election. This time, Congress have fielded John Richard Lobo from Mangalore constituency in the hope of retaining the seat. The BJP, on the other hand, gave the ticket to its old guard Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyaru. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is banking on Santhosh Kamath from Mangalore. Meanwhile, Janata Dal Secular (JDS) had withdrawn its nomination from the Mangalore seat.

Mangalore Assembly constituency – Key candidates

Congress – John Richard Lobo

BJP – Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyaru

AAP – Santhosh Kamath

The voting for 224 Assembly consituencies in Karnataka will take on May 10 (Wednesday) and the result will be declared on May 13 (Saturday). Out of the 224 seats in Karnataka Assembly, a party must win 113 seats to get the majority mark and form the government.

Karnataka Election 2023

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto – The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a slew of promises in its manifesto for Karnataka polls including implementing the Uniform Civil Code and National Register of Citizens and providing three free cooking gas cylinders to BPL families annually. The BJP promised to launch the ‘Poshane’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half-litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna- siri dhanya (millets) through monthly ration kits.

– The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a slew of promises in its manifesto for Karnataka polls including implementing the Uniform Civil Code and National Register of Citizens and providing three free cooking gas cylinders to BPL families annually. The BJP promised to launch the ‘Poshane’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half-litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna- siri dhanya (millets) through monthly ration kits. Congress manifesto – The Congress, in its manifesto, promised to take “decisive action” as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

– The Congress, in its manifesto, promised to take “decisive action” as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others. Janata Dal Secular (JDS) manifesto – In its manifesto ‘Janata Pranalike’, the JDS promised to bring back four per cent reservation for Muslims, save Nandini milk brand and throw out Gujarat-based dairy cooperation Amul in Karnataka. The JDS also announced scheme for providing Rs 2,000 to agricultural labour families every month and give Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to women who marry farmers.

