Mangaluru Autorickshaw Explosion: Terror Angle Confirmed, NIA Reaches Blast Site

An investigation into the autorickshaw blast in Mangaluru has been initiated. NIA has also reached the blast site.

Mangaluru Autorickshaw Explosion: A day after the blast in Mangaluru in a moving auto-rickshaw, Karnataka Police DGP Praveen Sood has confirmed that the explosion which injured two is an “act of terror”. An investigation into the autorickshaw blast in Mangaluru has been initiated. NIA has also reached the blast site.

“It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an act of terror with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies,” the DGP said in a tweet.

Visuals of the incident shared on social media showed the autorickshaw exploded after it came to a stop on a road and near a building where construction work is going on.

As per the video, a passenger was carrying a plastic bag, which caught fire and spread to the vehicle.

Giving details, the Mangaluru Police said they are doing an investigation and checking the contents of the bag that the passenger was carrying.

A bomb disposal squad and a dog squad are currently at the blast site. The autorickshaw, too, has been brought to the spot as part of the ongoing investigation. A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers has also been dispatched to coastal Karnataka’s Mangaluru.