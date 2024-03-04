Home

Karnataka

Mangaluru Horror: Acid Attack On 3 Schoolgirls Entering Exam Hall, Attacker Arrested

An incident of acid attack has been reported in Mangaluru where acid has been thrown at three schoolgirls when they were entering their examination hall. The attacker has been arrested..

Acid Attack (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Women across the world have been soft targets and there multiple heinous crimes, that have been more specific to women and have resulted in horrific effects and scars, both mental and physical. One of these crimes is Acid Attack, one that is unimaginable yet very relevant; despite multiple cases being reported and extremely strict laws, cases of acid attack still occur and change the lives of women and their families, forever. An acid attack case has been reported in Mangaluru, Karnataka where acid was thrown on the faces of three schoolgirls when they were entering the examination hall for the school exams. The attacker has been arrested and the women are undergoing treatment as they have suffered serious injuries…

Mangaluru Acid Attack Case: 3 Schoolgirls Injured

As mentioned earlier, an acid attack case has been registered in Mangaluru, Karnataka where three schoolgirls have suffered serious injuries when acid was thrown on their faces while entering the exam hall for their examinations. The three girls, students of secondary PUC (pre-university education) test, were preparing for their exams on their school balcony; they were proceeding towards the examination hall when acid was thrown on their faces.

23-Year-Old Attacker Arrested, Girls Undergoing Treatment

The attacker, 23-year-old ‘Abeen’ was wearing a mask and a hat when he attacked the girls by throwing acid at their face. The attacker is a student of MBA from Kerala and has been arrested by the Kadaba Police for this crime. The victims are undergoing treatment at a government hospital and for further care, they will soon be transferred to Mangaluru. The women have sustained serious injuries on their face.

CB Rishyanth, Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada said “Key accused Abin has already been arrested. He is from Kerala. One girl has suffered major burn injuries while the other two sitting next to her have minor burn injuries.” Further details are awaited.

(Inputs from ANI)

