Over 130 Nursing Students Hospitalised Due to Suspected Food Poisoning in Mangaluru

The students complained of stomach ache, vomiting, and diarrhoea and were admitted to hospitals on Monday night.

Mangaluru: As many as 137 nursing and paramedical students residing at a private hostel in Shaktinagar area of Karnataka’s Mangaluru have fallen sick due to suspected food poisoning after having dinner, police sources said on Tuesday.

The students have been admitted to various hospitals in the city, said city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar. The students complained of stomach ache, vomiting, and diarrhoea and were admitted to hospitals on Monday night. Water contamination is said to be the reason for the food poisoning, sources said.

Over 130 students of city nursing hospital in Mangaluru hospitalised after dinner at the hostel mess.

Condition of many is said to be serious, they were rushed to various hospitals last night with symptoms of flood poisoning. Probe underway to determine the cause. pic.twitter.com/pir4e1L2Zz — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) February 7, 2023

Relatives of the students had gathered outside the hospitals where they had been admitted. The condition of some of the students is stated to be serious.

“At about 9 pm, around 400-500 people gathered in front of city hospital in the city. Most of them are students and the rest are their family members. Since morning 2 am more than 100 girl students have complained of food poisoning and hospitalised. 137 students were admitted to different hospitals in the city. We are trying to find out the reason,” Shashi Kumar said.

Giving the details of the incident, District Health Inspector Dr Ashok informed that all the students are out of danger.

“The general nursing and BSc nursing students have been admitted to various hospitals due to food poisoning. The students got panic. About 130 students have got treated. There is no need to worry or panic. We will visit the hostel and will interact with the warden and find out the source. All are out of danger. No casualties have been reported so far,” said Dr Ashok District Health Inspector.

