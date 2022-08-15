Mangaluru: A Mangaluru-Mumbai flight was delayed by six hours after a woman passenger raised an alarm about a suspicious text message received on the mobile phone of a fellow traveller. If reports are to be believed, the woman passenger accidentally saw the message on the man’s phone and was shocked after witnessing the ‘bomber’ word in it.Also Read - BREAKING: More Than 3 Calls Made to Reliance Hospital Posing Threat to Mukesh Ambani, Family: Mumbai Police

The man was chatting with his girlfriend who was to catch a flight to Bengaluru from the same airport. Reports said that the girl had allegedly sent a message to the man that read, “you are a bomber”. Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala's Father Accuses His Friends of Murdering Him: 'Those Claiming to be Brothers...'

Following this, the woman informed the cabin crew, which alerted the Air Traffic Controller and the flight that was ready to take off returned to the bay. Soon all the passengers were asked to alight from the aircraft and their luggage was thoroughly checked for any sabotage before the IndiGo flight was allowed to leave for Mumbai on Sunday evening. Also Read - Waiting For 5G Mobile Telephony Rollout? Check What PM Modi Said About Its Launch During His I-Day Speech

After the incident, the man was not allowed to board the flight due to the questioning that lasted for several hours, while his girlfriend missed her flight to Karnataka’s capital.

However, all the 185 passengers were later reboarded on the Mumbai-bound flight after thorough checking of the baggage and the aeroplane left at 5 pm. “But, no complaint has been filed till late night as it was a friendly chat between two friends over security”, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.