New Delhi: Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place near Malali Juma Masjid in Mangaluru after a temple-like structure was discovered inside the mosque on the outskirts of the city. Authorities have also imposed section 144 within a 500-meter area of the masjid till May 26, 8 AM.Also Read - Miscreants Paint 'Sorry' in Red, Bold Letters all Over Bengaluru School's Walls, Nearby Streets

The decision to clamp prohibitory orders came after right-wing outfits—Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal performed ‘Tambula Prashne’ at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira in Malali earlier in the day. Also Read - Matanga Hills Trek: Mesmerising Views to Challenging Hike in Hampi’s Top Tourist Attraction - See Pics

Mangaluru, Karnataka | Police deployment at Juma Masjid in Malali, Mangaluru as section 144 has been imposed within 500 meters from the worship place till 8 am of May 26th. A Hindu temple-like architectural design was purportedly found underneath the Masjid on April 21. pic.twitter.com/cMsAZjH3eh — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

Also Read - 'Change In Syllabus An Attempts To Put Out Actual Facts': Karnataka Govt On Revision Of Textbooks

The temple structure was found during the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali. Notably, the renovation work was being carried out by the mosque authorities, following which people opined that there is the possibility that a Hindu temple in the site.

Meanwhile, the VHP workers have also requested the district administration to stall the renovation work till the documents are verified. The outfit has claimed that the place originally belongs to Vasu Vadhiraj Matt.

“All Hindus here strongly believe there was definitely a Hindu god. After all these rituals we will form a committee to regain the place. The fight might be like the Ram Mandir campaign,” a VHP leader said.

On the other hand, Bharath Shetty, a local MLA has called for an archaeological survey to ascertain the truth in the matter.