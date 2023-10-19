Home

Mangaluru: Speeding Car Mows Down Woman On Footpath, 4 Others Severely Hurt; Terrifying Video Surfaces

The incident took place as five girls were walking on the footpath near Mangala Swimming Pool from Mannagudda towards Ladyhill when a car hit them from behind.

Mangaluru: A woman was killed on the spot and four others suffered serious injuries after a speeding car ran over them when they were walking on a footpath in Mangaluru. The accident occurred near Ladyhill locality in Mangaluru at around 4 pm on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Roopashri from Kana, Surathkal, while the injured were identified as Swathi (26), Hithnavi (16), Krithika (16) and Yathika (12).

City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that the incident took place as five girls were walking on the footpath near Mangala Swimming Pool from Mannagudda towards Ladyhill when a car hit them from behind.

(VIDEO: Disturbing visuals. Viewers’ discretion advised)

VIDEO | A woman died and four others were left injured after a speeding car drove onto the footpath and hit pedestrians near Mannagudda junction in Karnataka’s Mangaluru earlier today. (Disclaimer: Disturbing visuals, viewer discretion is advised.) (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/DegX9AudNE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2023

The driver, Kamalesh Baldev, ran his car over them and fled the spot. However, he later returned to the Mangaluru west police station along with his father H M Baldev and surrendered to the police.

The police have registered a case against Baldev under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304(A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

