Bengaluru: In a ground-breaking judgement in a case of marital rape, Karnataka High Court on Wednesday said marriage is not a license to "unleash a brutal beast". The court, while upholding charges against a husband accused of raping his wife, observed, "A man is a man; an act is an act; rape is a rape, be it performed by a man the "husband" on the woman "wife".

"The institution of marriage does not confer, cannot confer and should not be construed to confer, any special male privilege or a license for unleashing of a brutal beast. If it is punishable to a man, it should be punishable to a man albeit, the man being a husband," the High Court in its order said.

The court also called for the "age-old thought and tradition that husbands are the rulers of their wives, their body, mind and soul" to be effaced.

“It was only on this archaic, regressive and preconceived notion that such cases are mushrooming in the nation,” the order said.

Presently, the Section 37 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) provided an exemption to sexual activity within marriage, shielding husbands from prosecution for the offence of marital rape.

“A brutal act of sexual assault on the wife, against her consent, albeit by the husband, cannot but be termed to be a rape,” the court said adding that such sexual assault by a husband on his wife will have grave consequences on the mental sheet of the wife.

“It has both psychological and physiological impact on her. Such acts of husbands scar the soul of the wives. It is, therefore, imperative for the law makers to now hear the voices of silence,” the court added.