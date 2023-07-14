Home

Meet Trinetra Haldar, Karnataka’s First Trans Woman Doctor, Educates People On Mental Health | Read Her Story

After struggling with bullies and rejection all alone, Trinetra Haldar has now created a platform for the voiceless and queer community to be themselves and deal with social issues.

Trinetra is now all set for her new innings in film industry with Amazon Prime Video India’s ‘Made In Heaven Season 2’, which will release this year.

Bengaluru: Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, a well-known transgender doctor, activist and artist recently made it to the list of the renowned ‘The Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 2022,’ for her endeavours in social activity. Recognised as Karnataka’s first trans-woman doctor, Trinetra is involved in educating people to understand the gravity of topics like gender, sexuality, queerphobia, bullying, mental health, and feminism through her content.

Her Instagram account (@trintrin) has follower base of 237k and14K subscribers on her YouTube channel ‘The Trinetra Method’ with a combined viewership of 250,000. Recently, she documented the journey of her medical, legal and social transition on Instagram and YouTube.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinetra (@trintrin)

A Voice For The Voiceless

Initially, she started it as a personal space where she dealt with her thoughts and emotions, later, she turned it into a space for activism and community engagement.

“To have people that relate to you, and understand your journey meant everything. That’s so important for a queer person because many a time your family doesn’t accept you. That’s what got me into content creation and it’s what keeps me going,” Trinetra once said in an interview to Forbes India.

Born as Angad Gummaraju to Bengaluru-based parents, Trinetra underwent a gender confirmation surgery (GCS) abroad in February 2020.

From Medicine to Acting: Trinetra’s Next Journey

Trinetra is now all set for her new innings in film industry with Amazon Prime Video India’s ‘Made In Heaven Season 2’, which will release this year.

Talking in detail about how she landed in film, Trinetra said she auditioned for ‘Made In Heaven 2’ at the start of her internship in the hospital and then gave it a shot because she believed there is had nothing to lose.

Her on-screen role in the film will revolve around the narrative of transphobia and will establish a milestone moment for the Indian trans community as Trinetra will be the first trans artist to play the crucial role.

Role in ‘Made In Heaven 2’

Talking about her role in the film, Trinetra said she plays the role of a wedding planner who heads production at the wedding company ‘Made In Heaven’, producing and organising the most elite, large scale weddings in the bustling city of Delhi.

Even as she is wonderful at her job, she struggles with acceptance as a trans woman, especially in attempts at finding true love. She says through this character, she wants people to see that trans women are women, and deserve every right to be treated with dignity.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.

