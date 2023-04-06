Brother Of Army Colonel Beaten To Death By Drunk Techies For Opposing To Loud Music in Bengaluru

Home

Brother Of Army Colonel From Meghalaya Beaten To Death By Drunk Techies For Opposing To Loud Music in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A man from Meghalaya, who allegedly assaulted by three software engineers for objecting to ‘loud music’ at Vignan Nagar in Bengaluru’s HAL area, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. The 54-year-old Lloyd Nehemiah was from Meghalaya’s Garo Hills, and was living in Bengaluru’s Vignan Nagar with his family. The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, between 3 and 4 am.

The victim’s brother, Colonel David Nehemiah is serving in Kashmir, acording to official. The accused, identified as Ram Samanth Rai, Basudev Samanth Rai and Abhishek Singh, all in late thirties, work as software professionals.

Nehemiah had objected to his neighbours, who were in an inebriated condition, creating a ruckus and playing loud music as his bedridden mother was getting disturbed

According to reports, Lloyd had requested the techies, who stay in a rented house right next to his house but hailed from Odisha, to lower the music volume “at least three times” as his elderly mother was critical.

“My mother and I were unable to sleep due to the noise. Running out of patience, I came out and requested them to lower the volume. I even messaged the owner of the house in which they are tenants. The men came out, started hurling abuses, and dared me to come out of the house,” Lloyd was quoted as saying by TOI.

The health of Lloyd’s mother deteriorated following the incident and she had to be moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the report noted.

Lloyd further alleged that the accused beat him and pushed him to the ground, and his sister, who came to his aid, was slapped. “A few neighbours came out to help us but they also received blows.”

Taking to his Twitter handle, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma wrote, “Lloyd Nehemiah was considered family by the A’chik people & NE tribals residing in Bengaluru. He went out of his way to help stranded people of Meghalaya return home during peak Covid times & was a brother who stood by them through all their difficult situations.”

“Our A’chik community has lost a dear brother & I stand with them to offer my deepest condolences to his wife Drecie, his daughters and his loved ones. May he rest in peace,” the tweet added.

Lloyd Nehemiah was considered family by the A’chik people & NE tribals residing in Bengaluru. He went out of his way to help stranded people of Meghalaya return home during peak Covid times & was a brother who stood by them through all their difficult situations. pic.twitter.com/jBfwWAPum5 — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 5, 2023

Based on a complaint by the family, the HAL police booked the three men, said to be HAL employees, under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against any woman) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt). But following the death of Nehemiah, Police have approached the court for permission to invoke IPC Section 302 (murder) against the techies.

