Woman Arrested For Smoking On IndiGo Kolkata-Bengaluru Flight’s Lavatory

On landing at Bengaluru airport, the passenger was handed over to airport security who filed a complaint against her.

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old woman passenger has been arrested after she was found smoking in a lavatory of an Indigo flight. The flight was en-route to Bengaluru from Kolkata. The incident took place on an Indigo flight on March 5. The cabin crew reacted quickly after they saw smoke emanating from the lavatory and they forced open the door and found the woman smoking there. The woman threw her cigarette in the dustbin and the cabin crew poured water on it to avoid any further problems.

The cabin crew brought the incident to the captain’s notice. The captain filed a complaint about the “undisciplined” passenger. The captain of the flight reported the matter to the ground crew who lodged a police complaint against her. The woman was handed over to the airport’s security.

On landing at Bengaluru airport, the passenger was handed over to airport security who filed a complaint against her. She was arrested by the airport police and charged under Section 336 (an act of rashly and negligently endangering human life or the personal safety of others) of the IPC.

