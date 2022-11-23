Milk, Curd Price to be Hiked By Rs 2 In Karnataka From Thursday: Check Revised Price Here

Milk, Curd Price Hike Latest Update: According to the Karnataka Milk Federation, double-toned milk would be Rs 38, toned milk Rs 39, homogenised toned milk Rs 40, homogenised cow milk Rs 44, Special Milk Rs 45, Shubham Rs 45, Samruddhi Rs 50 and Santrupthi Rs 52. Nandini Curd would be Rs 47.

The Karnataka Milk Federation in a statement said the prices have been hiked across nine milk varieties, including Special Milk, Shubham, Samruddhi and Santrupthi, and curd.

Milk, Curd Price Hike Latest Update: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Wednesday announced an increase by Rs 2 the prices of Nandini brand of milk (per litre) and curd (per kg). The Karnataka Milk Federation said the new prices would be effective from Thursday.

