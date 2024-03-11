Home

Karnataka

Mixing Artificial Colors In Cotton Candy, Manchurian Could Lead To Jail In THIS State

Mixing Artificial Colors In Cotton Candy, Manchurian Could Lead To Jail In THIS State

Karnataka has banned the use of artificial food colours such as Rhodamine-B over health concerns. These artificial colours can cause serious health issues.

Mixing Artificial Colors In Cotton Candy, Manchurian Could Lead To Jail In THIS State

Bengaluru: In a major move, the Karnataka Government on Monday banned the use of artificial food colours in street food such as Manchurian, cotton candy due to health concerns of the citizens. Artificial colours like Rhodamine-B are unhealthy for health and cause serious health issues. According to Dinesh Gundu Rao, ignoring the state government’s directive would invite a jail term of up to seven years and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.